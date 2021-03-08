Amit Shah expresses concern over Bhainsa incident

Union MoS for Home Kishan Reddy talks to DGP

Home Minister Amit Shah called Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy over telephone on Monday to enquire about the Sunday’s incident at Bhainsa in the State, the prevailing situation and expressed his concern over the violence.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy strongly condemned the Sunday violence and said the attack on media personnel is “disturbing and unfortunate”. The Minister informed that he had already spoken to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy twice and stressed on the need to arrest the culprits at the earliest and suggested deployment of additional forces.

Party’s Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was also spoken to on the issue, he said. The DGP is said to have apprised Mr. Reddy about the situation which is under control and that the offenders will be nabbed soon. Mr. Babu Rao and Nizamabad MP D. Aravind had also visited the injured persons undergoing treatment in a city hospital.