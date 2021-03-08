Telangana

Amit Shah expresses concern over Bhainsa incident

Home Minister Amit Shah called Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy over telephone on Monday to enquire about the Sunday’s incident at Bhainsa in the State, the prevailing situation and expressed his concern over the violence.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy strongly condemned the Sunday violence and said the attack on media personnel is “disturbing and unfortunate”. The Minister informed that he had already spoken to Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy twice and stressed on the need to arrest the culprits at the earliest and suggested deployment of additional forces.

Party’s Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was also spoken to on the issue, he said. The DGP is said to have apprised Mr. Reddy about the situation which is under control and that the offenders will be nabbed soon. Mr. Babu Rao and Nizamabad MP D. Aravind had also visited the injured persons undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 8:39:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/amit-shah-expresses-concern-over-bhainsa-incident/article34020917.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY