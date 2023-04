April 07, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his Cabinet colleague and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, national party president J.P. Nadda, general secretary Sunil Bansal and other central leaders were reported to have called up TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar upon his release from jail and enquired about his well being. The leaders said the party was right behind him in his continuing political slugfest against the BRS regime, informed party sources on Friday.