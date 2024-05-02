GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah calls for defeat of ‘Razakars’ representative’

May 02, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 03:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that for the last 40 years, a “representative of the Razakars” has been sitting in Parliament after getting elected from the Hyderabad constituency, and the time has come to end this by electing BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha with a huge majority.

Addressing a gathering after taking out a roadshow in Old City from the Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza till Sudha Talkies at Shalibanda on Wednesday night, he expressed confidence that “Hyderabad will join the mainstream” by electing ‘sister’ Ms. Latha.

“Whether you are a Hindu or Muslim, I appeal to all voters to cast your vote for the lotus symbol in EVMs on polling day. Out of the 400 seats, we are aiming to win to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands for a third term, one must be from Hyderabad,” he said.

In his brief speech, Mr. Shah also said, “No one needs to fear anyone in the area as no one can dare touch a BJP worker. Ms. Latha said that the enthusiastic support showed that people are ready to vote for the party and get rid of the “tyranny in the last few decades” in the constituency.

The packed roadshow had BJP supporters sporting saffron scarves and headgear lined up all along the route showering petals and raising slogans in support of the party and Mr. Modi even as people watched and waved from the rooftops and balconies. The police made elaborate arrangements with rope parties as uniformed and those in plainclothes on the ground and the buildings maintained a vigil as the procession moved into the inner roads with colourful artists leading the way amid blaring of party songs.

