Amit Shah attends CISF raising day parade in Hyderabad

March 12, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

For the first time, the CISF is holding its annual Raising Day celebrations out of Delhi national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA)

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects a Guard of Honour during the 54th Raising Day Parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Attending the 54th Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Raising Day parade at its training entre — the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad — on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the tireless efforts put in by the CISF teams by providing extensive support and security across the country and lauded their commitment towards the safety of the citizens. 

“CISF were the first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak at the airports and other junctions across the nation. Many good men also lost their lives in safeguarding the safety of others during the pandemic. I would like to offer my condolences to their families and salute their selfless service.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during the 54th Raising Day parade of the CISF at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet, Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

“CISF will up their attack readiness with the usage of technologically advanced tools like drones and other gadgets for tackling objectives,” the Union Minister said.

He added that there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism and that the number of people involved in terrorism and naxalism in the country has come down significantly, with many of them surrendering. 

Mr. Shah also wished the personnel of CISF on the raising day and saluted their unwavering commitment to the nation’s security.

Shortly after his speech, the NISA’s fire department and other paramilitary groups demonstrated their proactive response during untoward incidents through simulations.

The all-women contingent displayed the ancient martial art Kalaripayattu, a native art from Kerala, which was lauded by the attendees.

