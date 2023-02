Amit Jogi calls on KCR

February 01, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi who is also president of Janata Congress, that has three MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly, called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Wednesday. Mr. Jogi evinced keen interest in the Bharat Rashtra Samiti floated by Mr. Rao. ADVERTISEMENT

