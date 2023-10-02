Amidst tight security, Milad procession passes off on a peaceful note and with much fervour

October 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Slogans praising Prophet Muhammad were raised and chants rent the air extolling his virtues were played as thousands of the devout, largely the youth, in cars, on two-wheelers, and on foot joined the Milad-un-Nabi juloos (procession) on Sunday, which began at the historic Mecca Masjid.

Originally scheduled for September 28, the Milad procession date became a subject of confusion, given the fact that the Ganesh immersion procession was on the same day. What ensued were deliberations among the over 40 organisers of the Milad procession, as well as with the police, over concerns of safety and the upholding of law and order in the city that culminated in the decision to be considerate and postpone the procession to October 1.

Young and old people began to trickle into the Charminar heritage precinct, and moved towards the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee stage near the Mecca Masjid. By noon, there was a sea of the devout at this location. Committee office-bearers requested those who were a part of the juloos to be mindful of their surroundings, respectful of others, and refrain from causing inconvenience to others.

Once the juloos began from Quadri Chaman, it proceeded towards Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa, Mandi Miralam, and ended in Moghalpura. Time and again, some youth got off their two-wheelers and waved large flags.

Given the massive participation in the juloos, there was a spillover of vehicles in neighbourhoods along the procession route. As a result traffic snarls were witnessed.

For this part, the police deployed additional forces, including platoons from the Telangana State Special Police, and personnel from other zones, including constables, and several officers. Ahead of the juloos, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand had a meeting with officers and discussed their plans of action in connection with picketing, consultations with organisers, procession routes, and cleaning up of the streets of various flags and posters. On Sunday Mr Anand and other senior officers greeted the juloos at Charminar. Traffic restrictions and diversions were announced a day ahead of the juloos.

With the successful completion of the #Ganeshimmersion, @hydcitypolice turned it's attention to tomorrow's Milad Juloos. Had a detailed VC with all sector SI and above rank officers and gave detailed instructions about the things to be done today and tomorrow in terms of… pic.twitter.com/xc9duAC48D — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 30, 2023

Apart from the central juloos along the main procession route, smaller processions, under the watchful eye of the police, were seen in other parts of the city such as Banjara Hills, along Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, and Musheerabad.

According to organisers, the juloos has run into its 16th year. However, the historicity of the procession can be traced to Qutb Shahi times.