Amid uptick in COVID cases, Telangana Health Minister asks officials to stay vigilant

March 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed the department officials to remain vigilants in light of reports of increasing COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country.

On March 14, Telangana recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number of daily cases since November last year.

The Minister, who held a detailed review meeting with senior officials on Friday, said though there was no cause for concern at the moment, people must remain cautious and get tested in case of any symptoms. Persons suffering from fever, cough and related symptoms of COVID-19 should get themselves tested at government healthcare centres and avail appropriate treatment, he added.

He reminded that Telangana was ranked number one in the country in tackling the spread of COVID-19 and was ahead of other States in administering precautionary vaccine doses. The government has administered 7.75 crore doses of vaccine so far to eligible persons and precautionary doses were given to 1.32 crore people, the Minister said, adding that 1.62 crore more people needed to be given precautionary doses.

People, especially those suffering from chronic ailments such as hypertension, sugar, kidney-related problems and cancer, should be careful and take all precautions, he said.

Mr.Harish Rao directed the Health department to stock up on vaccines, right from the primary health centre level. Officials should also address a letter to the Union government, seeking adequate vaccine doses amid reports of increasing COVID-19 cases, he said.