Amid ongoing strife in Israel, Telangana expats celebrate Bathukamma 

Undeterred by the escalating tensions and Israel launching an all-out attack on Lebanon and Palestine, Telugu expats from Telangana working in Israel came together to celebrate Bathukamma in the capital Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Under the aegis of Israel Telangana Association, women folk working in various places across Israel celebrated Bathukamma.

Hailing from different districts of Telangana, the enthusiastic women tastefully decorated the flowers and merrily danced to the tunes of Bathukamma songs. The expats come together during the festivals to celebrate Dasara and Diwali in a big way. Ganesh Chathurthi too is celebrated on a grand scale.

“Telangana women celebrating Bathukamma with colourful flowers is proof that all Telugu people are safe in Israel in the war atmosphere. We are safe in this country,” said Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi. There are close to 700 Telangana expats living in Israel capital Tel Aviv.