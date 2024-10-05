GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid ongoing strife in Israel, Telangana expats celebrate Bathukamma 

Published - October 05, 2024 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
Telugu expats from Telangana working in Israel celebrate Batukamma in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Telugu expats from Telangana working in Israel celebrate Batukamma in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

:

Undeterred by the escalating tensions and Israel launching an all-out attack on Lebanon and Palestine, Telugu expats from Telangana working in Israel came together to celebrate Bathukamma in the capital Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Under the aegis of Israel Telangana Association, women folk working in various places across Israel celebrated Bathukamma.

Hailing from different districts of Telangana, the enthusiastic women tastefully decorated the flowers and merrily danced to the tunes of Bathukamma songs. The expats come together during the festivals to celebrate Dasara and Diwali in a big way. Ganesh Chathurthi too is celebrated on a grand scale.

“Telangana women celebrating Bathukamma with colourful flowers is proof that all Telugu people are safe in Israel in the war atmosphere. We are safe in this country,” said Israel Telangana Association president Soma Ravi. There are close to 700 Telangana expats living in Israel capital Tel Aviv.

Published - October 05, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / war / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.