American biopharmaceutical giant Amgen to open its India office in Hyderabad

Amgen, an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, and one of the world’s largest independent biotechnology companies, announced plans to open a new technology and innovation site in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The site, known as Amgen India, will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organization to further advance Amgen’s pipeline of medicines. The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in 2024.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met Dr. David Reese and Mr. Som Chattopadhyay at Amgen’s R&D site in San Francisco on Friday (August 09, 2024) to reaffirm their commitment to choose Hyderabad to open their next innovation site.

Speaking after the meeting, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said he was thrilled to note that Amgen had chosen Hyderabad to establish Amgen India. This development is a powerful endorsement of the world-class life sciences ecosystem being cultivated in Telangana.

He said the government was committed to partnering with Amgen to ensure their success here. “This marks the beginning of a promising, long-term collaboration, and we’re excited about the healthier future we’re building together.”

The Chief Minister said, “It is a great breakthrough and a matter of pride for us to have one of the world’s largest biotech firms choose Hyderabad for its first development facilities in Telangana.”

“Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology. We are proud to welcome a global trailblazer in the biotechnology industry. Amgen’s unwavering mission to serve patients will be incredibly inspiring for the world-class technology talent seeking to make a meaningful impact on people around the world,” he said.

Roles offered at the site

Hyderabad was selected for its world-class talent across medicine, life sciences and data sciences and the rapidly advancing field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The site can accommodate up to 3,000 people and will be operational in Q4 2024, a note from the CMO officials said. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time.

“At a time when a quickly ageing global population needs more innovation, the convergence of biotechnology and technology is enabling Amgen to work with greater speed, confidence, and efficiency — an incredibly exciting milestone for which we have been preparing for over a decade,” said David M Reese, M.D., executive vice president and chief technology officer at Amgen.

To lead Amgen’s expanded presence in India, Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive for India. Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide.

