Amer Ali Khan bats for economic empowerment of minorities, SCs and STs

Hours after taking oath as MLC on Friday, journalist-turned-legislator Amer Ali Khan said that his immediate priority was to ensure economic empowerment of Muslims, SCs and STs.

Several weeks after his formal announcement as MLC under Governor’s quota, Mr. Khan was finally sworn in on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Khan, News Editor of Siasat Daily, said, “Unfortunately, Muslims are lagging behind in terms of healthcare and education. Therefore, my priority will be to give attention to them to improve their socio-economic conditions, in terms of both health and education. Empowerment of SCs and STs is also an area of focus,” he said.

Asked how he would achieve this, Mr. Khan said that he would channelise schemes and funds available with the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation and the State Waqf Board for this. The Telangana State Urdu Academy would be roped in to re-invigorate Urdu. Other avenues too, would be explored, he added.

Mr. Khan has a Bachelor degree in Communication and Journalism, as well as a Masters degree in Business Administration. He is the son of Zahid Ali Khan, editor of Siasat Daily, who unsuccessfully contested on a TDP ticket against AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in 2009. He is the grandson of Abid Ali Khan, founder of Siasat Daily, who is considered a stalwart in journalism.

