Amended criminal laws aimed at strengthening criminal justice system: NALSAR VC

NALSAR vice-chancellor professor Srikrishna Deva Rao said there was a need to change the decades-old laws in commensurate with the advancements in technology and new situations

Published - May 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The main objective of the recently amended three criminal laws, to be enforced from July 1, was to strengthen the overall administration of criminal justice system, said NALSAR vice-chancellor professor Srikrishna Deva Rao on Monday.

He was speaking at a workshop for journalists convened by the Press Information Bureau of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “Though several changes were made to the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, the approach was piece-meal,” Mr. Rao remarked.

These three laws were amended and re-christened Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam respectively. Explaining the salient features of the amended laws, Mr. Rao said there was a need to change the decades-old laws in commensurate with the advancements in technology and new situations.

Law makers wanted these laws to be victim-centric rather than punishment oriented though stringer punishments were introduced for some specific crimes. Crimes like mob lynching, which were hitherto not classified under any specific sections, were defined under new sections of the law, he said.

Central Detective Training School Director and IPS officer N. Rajashekhara explained the major changes introduced in the three laws. The time limits for speedy trial and adjudication of criminal cases would ensure quicker justice for victims. In addition to defining organised crimes involving huge sums of money, organised crimes inflicting financial losses on a smaller scale like blocking tickets for shows, unauthorised betting or gambling were specifically defined under separate sections.

Retired IPS officer and former IGP of Andhra Prdesh cadre E. Damoder described the amendments made to the criminal laws as a ‘sincere and small attempt’ by the government to throw away darkness in administration of criminal justice system in the country.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / criminal / crime, law and justice / judiciary (system of justice)

