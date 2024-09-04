Ameenpur physiotherapist held for extorting ₹20 lakh from builder

A physiotherapist from Ameenpur was arrested for blackmailing and demanding ₹20 lakh from a construction company owner by threatening to inform Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to take action against his residential real estate project.

Viplav Sinha, 42, posing as a social activist, was arrested red-handed during a decoy operation in Ameenpur while accepting the initial instalment of ₹2 lakh from complainant, Rajendranath, following a complaint.

According to the police, Viplav used to threaten builders who had taken up construction of villas in Ameenpur alleging encroachment of buffer area of the lake.

“He was calling the complainant constantly for the last one month saying that he would give the information to HYDRAA as well as get negative news pertaining to the construction company published in media companies if the amount was not paid,” Ameenpur Inspector Sada Nagaraju said.

Following a complaint, Ameenpur police booked a case.