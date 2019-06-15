Ambulance for every 20 km on highways mooted

State government has decided to step up road safety measures and proposes to make available an ambulance for every 20 km road, laid under the public private partnership road projects.

R &B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who chaired the Fifth Road Safety Council meeting at the Secretariat here on Saturday, said that the meeting was convened following the orders of Supreme Court. Suggestions and views collected from officials from R&B, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Transport Department would be submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is the Convener of the Road Safety Council, he said.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that the number of vehicles on the roads were increasing every day and as road safety was a priority issue, they identified the problem spots on the national highways and categorised them into A, B and C groups under the road safety norms.

They sought the suggestions of all the departments to bring down accidents and improve safety provisions. Lorry owners were also invited to the meeting and their suggestions would also be taken into consideration.

Accident analysis

The Minister said that a report would be compiled about the time taken for the ambulances to reach the accident spot and from there to rush the injured to the hospitals. Patrol vehicles would also be made available

Noting that more number of accidents were occurring in Addanki and Narketpally areas, he said that special measures were being taken to prevent road accidents. Awareness programmes on road safety would be conducted for lorry, auto-rickshaw, school and college vehicles drivers and a drive would be launched in the social media to give focus on road safety.

He said so far 11,000 licences of those driving at high speed, not wearing helmets and seat belts had been cancelled and the violators were given counselling. Strict action would be mandatory against those who violate the traffic rules and road safety norms.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that people continued to drive at high speed even though challans were being issued and called upon the people to adhere to road safety rules.

The number of fatal accidents of pedestrians while crossing the roads were increasing in Hyderabad and about one third of fatal accidents took place while crossing the road. A pilot project would be taken up with special lanes for two-wheelers, four wheelers and the pedestrians and it would executed in coordination with GHMC, Police and Transport departments.