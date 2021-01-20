Ambulance driver dies within a day of vaccination

HYDERABAD

20 January 2021 20:21 IST

Preliminary findings suggest death unrelated to vaccination, says official

A 42-year-old male healthcare worker in Telangana, who received COVID-19 vaccine at the Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Nirmal district on Tuesday, was ‘brought dead’ to a government hospital on early Wednesday morning. This is the first such case reported in the State.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination.

The man, Vital Rao, who worked as a driver of ‘108’ ambulance, received the vaccine at about 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, along with 79 other healthcare workers at the Kuntala PHC. He did not have any co-morbidities.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said none of the 80 vaccine recipients, including Vital Rao, developed even mild Adverse Effect Following Immunisation (AEFI). From January 16, when the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched, only Covishield has been administered in the State.

Vital Rao’s base of work was at the PHC and he performed duty till 5 p.m., after getting the jab. He is said to have developed chest pain at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday and was brought dead to the District Hospital in Nirmal at around 5.30 a.m.

“As per the guidelines, post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors. The District AEFI committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the State AEFI committee. That will, in turn, furnish its report to the Central AEFI committee for a view,” Dr Srinivasa Rao stated.

The post-mortem was under way on Wednesday evening. The District AEFI Committee comprises 15 people, including District Medical and Health Officer and microbiologist. Since the deceased person reportedly suffered from chest pain, a cardiologist too would be part of the team to examine the case.

Samples of his viscera and a few organs might be collected for examination. The vaccine vial from which the dose was drawn would also be collected.

From a 5ml vaccine vial, 10 doses of 0.5 ml each are drawn. Officials said if anything was wrong with the vaccine doses in the vial, others too could have developed adverse reactions.