Amberpet Inspector arrested in cheating case, placed on suspension 

January 13, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

NRI who paid ₹ 54 lakh for land realises the fraud when he tries to take possession of the property

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanasthalipuram police on Friday arrested Amberpet Inspector Peram Sudhakar for his alleged involvement in a land cheating and forgery case.

Following his arrest, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand also issued orders placing Mr. Sudhakar on suspension and an inquiry was opened.

Vanasthalipuram police began probing the incident earlier this week, when a non-resident Indian complained that he was a victim of land fraud. As per his petition, he had paid ₹ 54 lakh to Mr. Sudhakar for purchase of land at Kandukur village in Rangareddy district. Reportedly, another suspended policeman who played middleman in the whole transaction with the support of the inspector forged the related land documents for official approval.

When the aggrieved party wanted to take possession of the actual property, he realised that he was cheated and demanded his money back. He approached the police after the seller denied to return the amount.

The accused officer was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

