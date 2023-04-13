‘Ambedkar’s vision aided Telangana state formation’

April 13, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in his greetings on the eve of Ambedkar’s Jayanti, said that it was Article 3 in the Indian Constitution incorporated by Ambedkar that facilitated the formation of Telangana state.

The naming of the new Secretariat complex of Telangana after Ambedkar was therefore befitting the aspirations of the great leader, Mr. Rao said.

He added that the State government was continuing to meet the aspirations of Ambedkar by providing all kinds of support to different sections of people, particularly women and the poor.

