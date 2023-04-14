Ambedkar statue installation because of election year, charges BJP

April 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Election on the horizon has forced Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to expedite the work and unveil the giant B.R. Ambedkar statue at NTR Gardens as he had never before garlanded or paid his respects to the existing statue on Tank Bund over the years, charged BJP leaders on Friday.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar also raised the ‘forgotten promises’ to the Dalits of making one of them Chief Minister after the formation of Telangana, allotting three acres of land and sought the release of a white paper on the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme implementation.

Addressing partymen after garlanding Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund and later a portrait at the party office, the party leader said KCR had no ‘moral right’ to unveil the new statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution since he owed an explanation to people on why he had ignored paying his respects either on the birth or death anniversaries of the great leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“KCR has to first tender an unconditional apology to Dalits for not fulfilling any of the promises made and also for insulting the Constitution of India drafted by the Babasaheb,” he said. The BJP was not against installation of Ambedkar statue, but had a grouse because of the delay in completion of the work.

“The CM is inaugurating the statue this year only to garner the votes of Dalits in the coming elections. He had done the same thing in the past by holding the PV Narasimha Rao birth anniversary celebrations to appease voters in the MLC elections but had stopped attending the birth and death anniversaries of the former Prime Minister so no one is ready to believe his gimmicks,” he charged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar sought details of how many Dalits had benefitted from ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and stated that the SCs/STs/BCs were the sufferers because the government had not been releasing funds for ‘Arogyasri’ and for the fee reimbursement scheme.

Unlike KCR and BRS, the BJP had been sincerely following the ideals for which Ambedkar had fought like abolishing Article 370, loans to 1.25 lakh Dalits to make them industrialists, made a Dalit President of India, inducted 12 Dalits in the Central Cabinet etc.

Rajya Sabha member and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, told a virtual press conference from Karnataka that KCR had been ‘deceiving’ Dalits over the years pointing out that SC Corporation had been starved of funds, there was no special building for SCs/STs, financial assistance to SC students wanting to study abroad was not there and atrocities had not stopped against the Dalits and no fast track court had been formed as promised.