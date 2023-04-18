ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar fought for women’s liberty, say speakers at conference on governance in Hyderabad

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar fought for women’s liberty and Dalit Stree Shakthi (DSS) was doing the job now, said speakers at a conference titled ‘Reflections on the present governance in the light of Dr. Ambedkar’s thought’ held here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by DSS national convenor Jhansi and attended by former IAS officer Gopal Rao, Prof. Sudharani, P.S.N. Murthy, M.V. Foundation national convenor Venkat Reddy and TSSPDCL divisional engineer Manikyam among others.

Mr. Gopal Rao said democracy in the country might not have existed at all had Dr. Ambedkar not written the Constitution. “Ambedkar advocated freedom for women and fought for it. Now DSS is doing that work. That is nothing but Ambedkarism. We are celebrating the anniversaries of the great leader but not travelling the path shown by him,” said Mr. Gopal Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Sudharani said that though the world recognised Dr. Ambedkar as a global personality, his ideals were not being followed. She called upon the people to unite and teach the rulers a lesson. P.S.N. Murthy stressed the need for spreading awareness on the anti-constitutional policies adopted by the rulers and the need to fight such issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US