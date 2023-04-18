Ambedkar fought for women’s liberty, say speakers at conference on governance in Hyderabad

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar fought for women’s liberty and Dalit Stree Shakthi (DSS) was doing the job now, said speakers at a conference titled ‘Reflections on the present governance in the light of Dr. Ambedkar’s thought’ held here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by DSS national convenor Jhansi and attended by former IAS officer Gopal Rao, Prof. Sudharani, P.S.N. Murthy, M.V. Foundation national convenor Venkat Reddy and TSSPDCL divisional engineer Manikyam among others.

Mr. Gopal Rao said democracy in the country might not have existed at all had Dr. Ambedkar not written the Constitution. “Ambedkar advocated freedom for women and fought for it. Now DSS is doing that work. That is nothing but Ambedkarism. We are celebrating the anniversaries of the great leader but not travelling the path shown by him,” said Mr. Gopal Rao.

Prof. Sudharani said that though the world recognised Dr. Ambedkar as a global personality, his ideals were not being followed. She called upon the people to unite and teach the rulers a lesson. P.S.N. Murthy stressed the need for spreading awareness on the anti-constitutional policies adopted by the rulers and the need to fight such issues.