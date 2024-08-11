Amazon Web Services to expand data centre operations in Telangana; to augment AI offerings

Amazon Web Services (AWS) to significantly expand their data centre operations in Telangana, augment AI offerings in a big way.

AWS will expand its cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad as an integral component of AWS’ strategy in India and this was assured when a delegation of the Telangana government led by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu met the Amazon team in California.

Amazon Web Services lays off several hundred tech, sales staff

Mr. Babu convinced Amazon senior leadership, led by Kerry Person, vice-president, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana and the company has expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana which includes their largest corporate building in the world, in Hyderabad. Amazon launched its dedicated air cargo network ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad in 2023.

“The AWS has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centres are already operational. They shared plans for further expanding their business, including a new hyper-scale data centre in Hyderabad that are critical for AI/ML enabled services,” Mr. Babu said.

Are Amazon Prime Day deals worth it? Here’s our analysis of top gadgets on sale today

“Our talks with Amazon were extremely positive and successful. We assured the corporation that we would provide them with the best incentives and complete support to make their goals in Hyderabad successful. We expected huge expansion of their presence in our State.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Kerry Person said he was excited by the opportunity to further expand their cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad, as an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India.

“We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future. AWS is committed to contributing to Telangana’s digital ambitions, empowering our customers and partners across the State and country to drive towards India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal,” Mr. Person said.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 | Amazon expects smartphones, electronic gadgets, and home appliances to be the biggest categories

“With the expansion of Amazon Web Services business in Telangana, the State is set to consolidate its position as a leading hub for the cloud and data centre infrastructure sector in India,” a statement from Mr. Babu’s team said.

Amazon provides a range of cloud business services including computing, storage, databases, networking, machine learning, analytics, and other services, which will now also include AI. Amazon, headquartered in Washington DC, USA, has a market capital of more than $1.89 trillion and has an more than 1.5 million workforce across the globe.