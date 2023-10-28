Am not a pawn in the political games, says BRS leader Kavitha

October 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K. Kavitha has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been levelling baseless charges against her in the Delhi liquor policy scam and asserted that she would rather be a queen than a pawn in the political games.

Responding to an array of questions posed to her on a social media platform with the hashtag AskKavitha on Saturday, she reiterated that she had no role whatsoever in the liquor case and she was being targeted by the political opponents (parties) since she had a strong footing and a firm place in politics.

On the talk of teaming up with other parties as being alleged by them, she said the BRS was not teamed up with any party but it was teamed up with people and exuded confidence that the party would hit a century this time by winning over 100 seats to make it a hat-trick of victories for KCR (Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao). She remarked that other parties could win only in fake surveys but the BRS would win the real battle of the ballot.

Hitting out at the BJP leadership for removing a BC leader as the State president of the party by replacing him with an upper caste leader, Ms. Kavitha pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre had also refused to take up BC census in the country. It was not even ready for creating a separate Ministry for backward classes.

She criticised the BJP’s talk of making a BC leader as the Chief Minister of Telangana if people voted the party to power and sought to know why its government at the Centre was not providing reservation to BC communities in the law-making bodies in case the party was sincere about them.

On the women’s reservation bill passed by Parliament recently, the BRS leader said it was like a post-dated cheque as implementation of the quota was not possible without the census data. On the arrest of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, she said it was unfortunate that he had to go through such a situation at his age and that she could understand the pain of his family members.

Ms. Kavitha said people of Telangana were wise enough to elect a leader who could secure their future and not those who were making false promises. She stated that KCR was her role model politician and she termed her brother KTR (K.T. Rama Rao) as a responsible sibling. Among women politicians, she would adore West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.