Alumni meet of Kakatiya degree college on May 26

The alumni meet of the Government Kakatiya Degree College (KDC) will be held at the campus in Hanamkonda on May 26.

Great personalities and intellectuals such as former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and former MLC Chukka Ramaiah had walked the corridors of the reputed college in the past, according to a press release.

KDC principal Raja Reddy, coordinators of the alumni association K. Somi Reddy and N.V.N. Chary said the gathering will be held on the college premises at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. The ensuing meet will serve as a platform for the alumni to share past memories, express gratitude to teachers and contribute towards the integrated development of the college.

Further details can be sought on 99663-43468, 98497-30523 and 77803-75397.