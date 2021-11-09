Alumni funded ZP school building inaugurated by KTR

Alumni also create a corpus fund for its maintenance

Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao along with Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister for R&B V. Prashanth Reddy has complimented a businessman Subhash Reddy and other alumni of the ZP High School at Bibipet in Kamareddy district for developing the school with modern facilities.

Speaking after inaugurating the new buildings of the school and gram panchayat in the village on Tuesday he said the school with modern facilities would become a model to all government and ZP schools in the State. Only few individuals like Mr. Subhash Reddy would get an opportunity to express gratitude to the soil (village) from which they hail as he had got constructed the school and GP buildings.

The Minister assured to upgrade the primary school at the adjacent Konapur village to upper primary school by taking up the matter with the Education department.

Speaking at the event Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy said she would try to get the high school upgraded to Junior College with the cooperation from other ministers. Mr. Prashanth Reddy and other former students of the school created a corpus fund of ₹1.2 crore for managing the school without any paucity of funds. Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil offered to contribute ₹11 lakh to the corpus fund and Government Whip Gampa Goverdhan another ₹3 lakh.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Shobha, District Collector Jitesh V. Patil, Whip G. Sunitha, MLAs J. Surender and Hanumanth Shinde, MLCs Raghotham Reddy and Janardhan Reddy, sarpanch Laxmi and others participated in the event.