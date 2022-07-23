Alternative land for ESI Hospital at Ramagundam sought

Union Minister Kishan Reddy writes to CM

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy addressed an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to allot suitable alternative land for construction of 100- bed ESI Hospital at Ramagundam.

In the letter written on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy recalled the letter written by him in the past and the reply by Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy on July 13, mentioning land allotment at Ramagundam based on which an expert committee had visited the said land. The Union Minister said it was identified that the proposed land was used as dumping yard in the past by the municipality and surrounded by two graveyards and not easily accessible for workers to reach the hospital by bus or train. Stating that the expert committee felt that the land was not suitable for construction of hospital, Mr. Kishan Reddy forwarded the expert committee letter to the Chief Minister and requested allotment of alternative land so that the construction of the hospital was taken up at the earliest.