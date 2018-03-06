Alternative front will aid BJP: Revanth

Kodangal MLA and Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was “dancing to the tunes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fearing CBI cases against him”, and the sudden talk of a third front by him was only to divide the anti-incumbency votes in the country and to please the BJP.

Mr. Reddy, who spoke to reporters here on Monday, said the BJP was fearing the growing popularity of Congress and declining image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and KCR had become a pawn in their hands. The third front idea is of the BJP and KCR was their front man, he alleged.

He said the BJP was also fearing that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, might plan for a third front against the BJP and Congress and it was using KCR to pre-empt any such moves.

In a separate press conference, Marri Shashidhar Reddy alleged that the CBI was probing CM’s role in the “Sahara Provident Fund” case, and it was his responsibility to reveal the truth to the people.

He ridiculed the CM’s talk of third front saying that he doesn’t honour the promises made in the Assembly. “It is laughable that such people talk of bringing changes in the national politics”.