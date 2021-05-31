Alternative form of anti-Black Fungus drug unveiled

Celon Labs set to launch Amphotericin B Emulsion in market

Speciality biopharmaceutical firm Celon Laboratories is launching an alternative drug, Amphotericin B Emulsion, for the treatment of Mucormycosis, the fungal infection better known as Black Fungus, whose growing incidence is the latest health worry for the country grappling with the second wave of COVID-19.

The new drug will be available in the market in a week. While pricing is yet to be finalised, the maximum retail price is expected to be in the band of ₹4,000 - ₹4,500 per vial. Amphotericin API, soyabean oil, egg lecithin and glycerin figure in the list of ingredients of the new drug, sources said.

An increase in the number of people contracting the infection in recent weeks had led to a surge in demand of the drugs indicated for the treatment, especially Amphotericin B, which the company said, is crucial to the treatment of Mucormycosis.

Though Celon has been manufacturing Liposomal Amphotericin B since 2013, market demands were not met due to the unavailability of a critical ingredient sourced from Germany — lipoids. To bypass the bottleneck caused by this sourcing obstacle and increase production of this medication, the company developed an alternative, an emulsion-based formulation.

Developed by the in-house research and development team in just three weeks, the emulsion-based formulation will provide leading hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres with increased resources to treat the Black Fungus. Celon will manufacture 10,000 vials per day, which will ensure relief for approximately 6,000 patients monthly, the release said.

Managing Director M. Nagesh Kumar said the emulsion-based formulation is an ideal alternative to Liposomal Amphotericin B to combat Black Fungus. The company will start supplying in the domestic market soon.