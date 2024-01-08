GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nephew of former Telangana Minister booked for drunk driving and injuring two men in Cyberabad

January 08, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CCTV footage screenshot of the car right after the mishap.

CCTV footage screenshot of the car right after the mishap. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The KPHB police of Cyberabad booked the nephew of former Telangana minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for crashing his car into a motor-cycle and injuring two men at the Forum Mall-KPHB Colony stretch. Police said that Allola Agraj Reddy, 26, was drunk during the time of the mishap, which was reported during the wee hours of January 7.

Agraj Reddy was driving a sedan, bearing the number AP 07 E 3839, on the wrong-side of the road and was with his friends, Machavarapu Karthik, 26, and Chidan Teja, 27, said the Inspector of KPHB police, Ch. Venkanna. “The two men on the two-wheeler, Banwarilal, 24, and Dhuru Chand, 33, were heading back home after watching a movie in the mall when Agraj rammed his car into them,” said the official.

The mishap was reported on January 7 at around 1.30 a.m. near the U-turn at the Forum Mall-KPHB Colony stretch. “The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where duty doctors informed that Banwarilal, who was riding the vehicle, sustained a fracture in his left leg and injuries on his face. Pillion rider Dhuru Chand sustained severe head injury and his health condition is critical,” explained the Inspector.

A case was booked against Agraj Reddy under section 337 of the IPC and sections 185(a), 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. 

