‘Allow students only with written permission from parents’

SANGAREDDY

25 January 2021 19:15 IST

Junior colleges told

District Intermediate Education Officer R. Govindaram instructed the principals and faculty of junior colleges not to allow students without prior written permission from parents. Recalling that a meeting had been organised with principals of government and private colleges on January 16 and 18, he said that attending classes is not mandatory for students to appear for the examinations. He has also directed them to allow students only after receiving consent papers from parents.

