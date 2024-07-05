Allotment of parkland to BRS at ‘nominal price’ sparks political tension in Warangal

Allotment of an acre of expensive land, designated as parkland under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), allegedly at nominal price has sparked tension between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in the combined Warangal district.

On June 25, the Kazipet Circle II of the GWMC served a notice under Section 254 of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 on BRS Hanamkonda district president, demanding that the party produce the building permission and land allotment documents relating to the party office building in Survey No. 1066.

The notice is believed to have been prompted by a letter from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Hanamkonda, which cited a representation made by MLA of Warangal West Naini Rajender Reddy to the Hanamkonda District Collector. Mr. Rajender Reddy had requested the cancellation of the land allotment for the BRS office and sought alternative land for its construction.

Former MLA and BRS Hanamkonda district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar submitted a reply to the notice on July 3, 2024. Mr. Bhaskar asserted that the notice was issued under political pressure, claiming that the previous government had allotted the land through due process, and that the BRS had paid the sale consideration set by the then District Collector of Warangal.

According to sources, however, the BRS, in 2020, ensured that a resolution was passed in the GWMC council meeting to acquire the land at a nominal price of ₹100 a square yard, whereas the actual market price ranged from ₹70,000 to ₹75,000 a square yard. The land was originally allocated for developing a park for the local residential area as part of a GWMC layout plan.

Constructing buildings or engaging in any activity other than developing greenery on parkland is against the Supreme Court ruling, said a senior official, hinting at possible demolition of structures due to lack of permission from the civic body.

Meanwhile, police officials have reportedly made a submission to authorities concerned, claiming that the BRS office beside the MLA’s official residence was causing significant inconvenience to the public and the police.