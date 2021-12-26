Allotment of employees and officers over

HYDERABAD

26 December 2021 22:49 IST

Chief Secretary to hold a meeting today on zonal and multi-zonal posts

The allotment of about two lakh employees and officers of State government to the new districts, zones and multi-zones as part of implementation of the new zonal system for local cadre in the State has been completed.

This has led to taking up the next phase of giving them seniority-based postings in their respective departments within their units. While the guidelines for posting in respect of 56,000 employees at the district level have already been issued by the government, the same are expected to be finalised for zonal and multi-zonal posts by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a meeting with senior officials on Monday. Mr. Somesh Kumar asked all the heads of departments to complete the process within a week on the basis of options given by the staff.

About 1.21 lakh employees and officers were identified for local cadre allotment in seven zones and about 21,000 in multi-zones. The details of allotment were fed to the Integrated Financial Management and Information System of the Finance department. Messages of allotment together with links of the orders were despatched to employees’ phones.

The process has ensured that employees on `orders to serve’ in other districts returned to their native districts. After allotment to the districts, zones and multi-zones, sources said the number of vacancies in all posts were likely to be in excess of 85,000. The actual figure with the employees and officers occupying their posts was likely to emerge after January 20.

It was exactly a year ago that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had indicated the number of vacancies to be around 50,000 and promised to issue job notifications shortly after the amended Presidential Order on local cadre allotment was issued. He had assured that all eligible employees would be promoted to the next rank and vacancies arising thereafter at lower levels would be filled with job notifications.

Meanwhile, the government allowed individual objections and appeals for accommodation of spouses at a single place. Teachers in several districts protested that the seniority lists prepared by education officials were faulty. However, the resentment was not so high in other departments because most of the division of staff at district level was among teachers. About 20,000 teachers were expected to be shifted to other districts. They would be posted to schools by counselling in the districts of their allotment, sources said.

