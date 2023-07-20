Allotment of 2BHK homes from August first week

July 20, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced allotment of double bedroom housing units in city under the Dignity Housing scheme of the Telangana government from August first week.

The GHMC has prepared a schedule for allotment of over 65,000 units completed in all respects in six phases up to October third week, a statement informed. Revenue Department’s help will be taken in identification of beneficiaries.

The Minister, during a review meeting on Wednesday, asked the officials to ensure utmost transparency in selection of beneficiaries and rule out political interference.

He directed them to avail help from the respective District Collectors in GHMC area for carrying out the process.

The GHMC has taken up construction of about a lakh double bedroom housing units across and outside the city for allotment to the poor. About 4,000 units constructed in-situ in place of slums have already been allotted, the statement said.

Major part of the 65,000-plus homes have been complete in all respects and await allotment for two years. Over 5 lakh urban poor have applied for allotment of 2BHK homes in the city.

