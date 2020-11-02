Allocation of buses on main routes

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020

On Vijayawada and beyond route, TSRTC will operate 52,944 kms with 273 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 52,524 kms with 192 buses in TS, while on Kurnool and other routes, the TSRTC will operate 43,456 kms with 213 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 43,202 kms with 146 buses in Telangana.

The TSRTC buses on Piduguralla and Guntur route via Wadapally will ply for 19,044 for kms with 67 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 20,238 kms with 88 buses in Telangana.

Similarly on Macherla and beyond routes, TSRTC will run 14,158 kms with 66 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 16,060 kms with 61 buses in Telangana. On Nuzvid, Tiruvur, Bhadrachalam - Vijayawada routes, TSRTC will operate 12,453 kms with 48 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 14,026 kms with 65 buses in Telangana.

On Khammam, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddygudem route, the TSRTC will now operate 9,140 kms with 35 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate 11,541 kms with 58 buses in Telangana and on Srisailam route the Telangana RTC will continue operation of 1,904 kms with 62 UO buses in AP and APSRTC will not operate buses on this route in Telangana.

“On remaining routes such as Sathupally Eluru (two routes), Bhadrachalam and Kunta via Kallugudem, Sathupally - Vijayawada and other route, we will operate 8,159 kms with 62 buses, and they will ply for 3,408 kms with 28 buses in our State,” Mr. Ajay Kumar said.

When asked about increasing the city buses fleet in the State capital, the Transport Minister said “at present we will go with the existing number. In case the seat occupancy ratio goes beyond 70 % we might think of increasing the city buses,” he said.