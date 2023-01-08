Allocate more for Hyd projects in Union Budget, KTR writes to Centre

January 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao urged the Centre to allocate sufficient funds in the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24, for various urban sector initiatives in the State.

Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana was an urban State with 46.8% of the population living in the cities and necessary infrastructure has to be created for them. The Centre must assist the State by giving priority funding for the projects being taken up or planned.

He listed various urban infrastructure projects planned and initiated, including Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP), Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP), Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project (CRMP), Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDC), Musi River Development Corporation (MRDC) and Telangana Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) and sought budgetary allocations for them.

He said the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Project (31 km) was undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹ 6,250 crore with the State government funding and sought ‘in principle approval’ from the Centre for the project. The ₹ 254 crore, part of viability gap funding for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, has been pending for five years, he said and urged for expeditious sanction.

Mr. Rao also sought ₹ 450 crore towards 15% of Centre’s equity for the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area for a 20-km length at a cost of ₹ 3,050 crore. He also asked ₹ 800 crore to construct link roads in 104 corridors which costs ₹ 2,400 crore. He said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to provide relief from traffic congestion on National Highway 65 was prepared and urged the Centre to sanction ₹ 500 crore towards it.

The Minister said the State government, with an estimated cost of ₹ 34.500 crore, has taken up Musi Riverfront Development, East West Expressway, SRDP Phase II and Development of Elevated Corridors and urged the Centre to provide at least 10% of budgetary support.

Listing important transformative projects such as Solid Waste Management project, bio-mining, Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTP), and wastewater treatment projects, he urged the Centre to provide ₹ 750 crore, which is 20% of the total project cost of ₹ 3,777 crore. He also sought one-third of ₹ 8,684 crore for 41 Sewage Treatment Plants planned with a total capacity of 1,591 MLD and for 2,232 kms of sewer network. He also sought ₹ 240 crore to the SNDP taken up to prevent water inundation during excessive rainfall.

The Minister wanted ₹ 400 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission and another ₹ 100 crore for the establishment of Telangana Sanitation Hub.