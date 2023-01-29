Allocate ₹500 crore for Gulf returnees in budget, says Congress NRI cell

January 29, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 01:14 am IST

HYDERABAD

The Telangana Congress NRI Cell has urged the government that Rs.500 crore should be allocated for the welfare of Gulf workers in the Telangana budget and accused the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government has not fulfilled the promises made for the welfare of Gulf workers in its 2014 Election Manifesto.

TPCC NRI Cell Chairman, B.M. Vinod Kumar and TPCC NRI Cell Gulf Convenor Singireddy Naresh Reddy said at a press conference that 1700 Telangana migrant workers died in the Gulf countries due to various reasons in the last eight and a half years, and the register of coffins at Shamshabad Airport Police Station is a proof of this.

They urged the government to pay Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the Gulf dead as per the promise made by Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Mr. Naresh Reddy asked for the introduction of special schemes for the rehabilitation and reintegration of workers who have returned from the Gulf and to establish a welfare board for Gulf workers as part of the comprehensive NRI policy.

18K crore foreign exchange every year

At present 15 lakh Telangana migrant workers living in Gulf countries were sending 1,500 crores of foreign exchange every month at the rate of Rs.10,000 each, Dr. Vinod Kumar said. As per the calculation, 1.53 lakh crore rupees have reached Telangana in the last eight and a half years and strengthened Telangana’s economy, he said. Dr. Vinod Kumar said that this money has been utilized in the domestic economy and at least 10% of the local taxes have earned the state government an income of Rs. 15,300 crores.