ADVERTISEMENT

Allen Career Institute launches five campuses in Hyderabad

Published - October 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Allen Career Institute, one of the leading test-preparation companies in India, launched five campuses in key locations across Hyderabad on Saturday. Chief National Coach of the Indian National Badminton Team, P. Gopichand and the CEO of Allen Career Institute, Mr. Nitin Kukreja, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopichand praised Allen’s legacy of excellence and discipline, remarking, “Allen is not just opening centres in Hyderabad; it is setting a new benchmark in academic excellence. This will inspire a generation of students from Telangana to achieve more with the right support and guidance.”

The Hyderabad campuses will feature top faculty from across India, many of whom are trained in Allen’s renowned Kota-based educational ecosystem. CEO Mr. Nitin Kukreja stated, “Hyderabad represents the next chapter in our mission to empower students across India. Our goal is not only to improve academic outcomes but also to positively impact lives.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US