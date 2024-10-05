GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allen Career Institute launches five campuses in Hyderabad

Published - October 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Allen Career Institute, one of the leading test-preparation companies in India, launched five campuses in key locations across Hyderabad on Saturday. Chief National Coach of the Indian National Badminton Team, P. Gopichand and the CEO of Allen Career Institute, Mr. Nitin Kukreja, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopichand praised Allen’s legacy of excellence and discipline, remarking, “Allen is not just opening centres in Hyderabad; it is setting a new benchmark in academic excellence. This will inspire a generation of students from Telangana to achieve more with the right support and guidance.”

The Hyderabad campuses will feature top faculty from across India, many of whom are trained in Allen’s renowned Kota-based educational ecosystem. CEO Mr. Nitin Kukreja stated, “Hyderabad represents the next chapter in our mission to empower students across India. Our goal is not only to improve academic outcomes but also to positively impact lives.”

