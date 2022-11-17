Alleged ragging case art RGUKT Basara; varsity officials lodge police complaint

November 17, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

An incident of alleged ragging and threats of physical harm by the Pre-University Course-II (Inter second year) students to the Pre-University Course-I (Inter first year) students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara came to light with the latter lodging a complaint with the officials.

The officials immediately brought it to the notice of the police who have done preliminary inquiries after calling five students who were allegedly involved in the incident on the campus a few days ago. The accused students have been brought back to the campus and may be called for further investigation.

RGUKT Basara Vice Chancellor V. Venkata Ramana said the incident was reported by the first year students who were allegedly called late in the night and bullied by the senior students. “We alerted the police who are investigating”, he said adding that as of now no one is suspended as the probe was on.

Prof. Venkata Ramana said he along with senior teachers and police officials spoke to the students a week ago after there were allegations of this unruly behaviour with the juniors. Even their parents were called and counselled about the consequences. “Since the police is investigating, now we will wait for the outcome before taking any action,” he said. Security has also been provided to students who lodged the complaint against the seniors.