‘Alleged AEFI deaths not due to vaccine’

The recent deaths of two Telangana healthcare workers (HCWs) attributed to Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were not due to COVID-19 vaccination, claimed senior officials of State Health department, quoting the findings of central labs which examples body samples of both. However, they did not specify the reason for the deaths.
In the first case, a 42-year-old male HCW who received the vaccine in Kuntala Primary Healthcare Centre, Nirmal, on January 19, died of a heart attack at around 2.30 a.m. the next day. He did not have any co-morbidities.
In the second case, a 45-year-old female HCW who was vaccinated at Urban PHC in New Shayampeta, Warangal Urban, on January 19, died on January 24.
Post Mortem Examination was conducted in both cases and District AEFI committees examined the deaths. Viscera, body fluids and part of a few organs were collected and sent for further examination to Central Forensic Science Laboratory, and National Institute of Virology-Pune.
On the sidelines of a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said they received reports from the central labs, and that the HCW deaths were not due to vaccination.
