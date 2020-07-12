All wings of Irrigation Dept. to come under one fold

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao holding a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

12 July 2020 23:23 IST

Since work load has grown in the department due to higher focus, it should be reorganised, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered that the existing system of major, medium and minor irrigation wings and the State Irrigation Development Corporation, which sponsors micro irrigation schemes, be disbanded and all wings of irrigation department be brought under one single organisation.

Since the work load had grown in Irrigation department due to higher focus, it should be reorganised. The strength of zones should be increased and each of them should be headed by officers of the rank of Chief Engineer. The irrigation projects, canals, reservoirs and tanks should be under the supervision of Chief Engineers.

He gave the instructions at a marathon meeting on Sunday to identify areas that did not get irrigation water by the canal network of various projects.

Mr. Rao noted that there were 139 irrigation tanks between flood flow and Kakatiya canals of Sriramsagar project. Some of these tanks did not get water. Such tanks should be identified. As many offtake sluices as possible should be fixed for flood flow canal to fill the tanks. The works should be completed in three to four months.

The flood flow canal should be used to supply water to areas not serviced by another irrigation scheme. It was not only the tanks lying between flood flow and Kakatiya canals but areas lying south of flood flow canal that were linked to other schemes but did not get water which should be identified. They should be serviced by flood flow canal. The works should be completed in six months.

Mr. Rao found fault with proposing an ayacut for Yellampally project beyond the water yield from it. It was possible to irrigate under 90,000 acres from Yellampally project. The balance ayacut designed under the project should be irrigated by Sriramsagar project.

Anticipating higher water availability in river Krishna this year, Mr. Rao asked officials to immediately release water from Jurala and Bheema - II lift-irrigation schemes on the river for filling up tanks. The works of Distributory 82 of Kalwakurthy lift-irrigation scheme should be expedited to provide water to 30,000 acres this year itself.

A reservoir should be constructed to store large quantity of water available from Kalwakurthy lift-irrigation scheme. Otherwise, the capacity of nearby tanks should be increased.

Mr. Rao directed that the water from projects should be used to fill tanks first, then reservoirs and finally release water to ayacut. It will help storage of water which is available in plenty in rainy season. The potential of canal network to supply water to tail-end areas of all projects should be re-examined.

The operational plan and rules for every project should be framed. The government will allot budget for operations every year. The maintenance and repairs in all projects should be completed in summer every year.

The meeting was attended by Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao, Koppula Easwar and V. Prashant Reddy, Principal Secretary Irrigation Rajat Kumar, MLAs and irrigation officials.