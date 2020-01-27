All top posts of municipalities in Karimnagar go to TRS

The ruling TRS bagged all the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in the 14 municipalities, and the Mayor post of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in the integrated Karimnagar district on Monday.

In Peddapalli municipality, local legislator Dasari Manohar Reddy’s daughter-in-law Mamatha Reddy, who was elected unopposed from the 21st ward was elected as the chairperson and Najmeen Sultana Habeen as the vice-chairperson.

In Ramagundam Municipal Corporation where people have given hung verdict, the TRS attained power with the support of independents.

The TRS candidate Dr Anil Kumar was elected as Mayor and Abhishek Rao as the deputy Mayor.

In Manthani municipality, ZP chairman Putta Madhukar’s wife Putta Shailaja was elected the chairperson and Arepalli Kumar as the vice-chairman. In Sultanabad, Muthyam Sunitha is the chairperson and Bindhu Sumalatha is the vice-chairperson. In Sircilla municipality represented by Minister for Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao, TRS candidate Jindham Kala was elected chairman and Manche Srinivas the vice-chairman.

In Vemulawada municipality, TRS candidate Ramatheerthapu Madhavi was elected as chairperson and Madhu Rajender Sharma as the vice-chairman.

In Jagtial district, the TRS won the Jagtial municipality and elected Bogha Shravani as its chairperson and vice- chairman is Goli Srinivas.

In Metpally municipality, Ranveni Sujatha was elected as chairperson and Boinpalli Chandrashekhar as vice-chairman. In Raikal, M Hanumandlu is chairman and Gandra Ramadevi is vice-chairperson.

In Dharmapuri, Sangi Sathyamma was elected chairperson and I Ramanna as vice-chairman.

In Jammikunta, Takkalapalli Rajeshwara Rao was elected chairman and Deshini Swapna was elected the vice-chairperson. In Huzurabad, Choppadandi, Kothapalli also TRS attained top posts.