All the 10 lakh vacancies at Centre will be filled by August 23

January 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said that the Union Government has been filling all the vacancies under its limits and all the 10 lakh vacancies would be filled by August 2023. He said that so far 1.5 lakh jobs were filled and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been handing over appointment letters to the selected candidates, virtually.

Speaking to reporters at party office here on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Vande Bharat train from Sunday was a gift to people of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states by Mr. Modi on the occasion of Sankranthi. He added that invitation was extended to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and other Ministers and hoped that they would attend.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had sanctioned as many as 4,549 wellness centres for Telangana in all the 33 districts in addition to establishing 175 generic medical shops.