All Telangana districts will get rail connectivity: Kishan Reddy

November 14, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday, said that the Central Government had plans to provide rail connectivity to every district of Telangana in phases. “The Railway Ministry recently completed the 85 km Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification while a train to Siddipet will be commissioned soon”, he said.

“The plan is to provide rail connectivity to Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak and other districts in course of time. Construction for the ₹384 crore Periodic Overhaul Workshop (POW) for railway coaches at Warangal will be taken up and tender will be finalised this week,” he said, at a press conference at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

“We have got 150 acres of land and we need a few more acres to be acquired by the state government. The unit is expected to provide direct and indirect jobs to about 3,000 workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Government were committed to expediting the pending railway projects if the state government cooperates and completes the necessary land acquisition as 1,300 km of new lines are ready to be laid,” he affirmed.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the Centre was ready to extend the MMTS Phase three up to Yadadri from Ghatkesar and commission the MMTS Phase two provided the state government sticks to the contractual obligations as per the agreement signed earlier by releasing its share of funds other than the required land.

He reminded that he had written to the Chief Minister many times about these projects, because once completed, they will help the common man have an affordable and reliable public transport system.