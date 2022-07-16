Telangana

All set for Secunderabad Bonalu

The Ujjaini Mahankali temple is being decked up on the eve of Bonalu celebration in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
The Hindu BureauJuly 16, 2022 21:45 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 04:17 IST

The tradition that began more than 200 years ago in 1815 continued on Saturday as devotees thronged the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. The festive fervour will reach a crescendo on Sunday when women from across the city will reach the temple with bonalu offerings. A new RCC road laid around the temple and crowd control measures made the pilgrims’ passage easier this year.

This year, the Mahankali Jatara will see the procession led by the elephant Lakshmi from the Virupaksha Math in Hampi. “The elephant will arrive on Sunday evening and will be used for the procession on Monday and also for the June 22 procession in Shahalibanda,” said an Endowments Department official. 

