All set for Secunderabad Bonalu
The tradition that began more than 200 years ago in 1815 continued on Saturday as devotees thronged the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad. The festive fervour will reach a crescendo on Sunday when women from across the city will reach the temple with bonalu offerings. A new RCC road laid around the temple and crowd control measures made the pilgrims’ passage easier this year.
This year, the Mahankali Jatara will see the procession led by the elephant Lakshmi from the Virupaksha Math in Hampi. “The elephant will arrive on Sunday evening and will be used for the procession on Monday and also for the June 22 procession in Shahalibanda,” said an Endowments Department official.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.