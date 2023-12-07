ADVERTISEMENT

All set for Revanth Reddy to take oath as Telangana Chief Minister today

December 07, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

He will take oath at 1.04 p.m. instead of 10.28 a.m. fixed earlier, at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta and other officials at L.B. Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister designate A. Revanth Reddy will be held on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who was named as the new Chief Minister of the State, receives a gaurd of honour on his arrival at Yamuna Apartment, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister-designate A Revanth Reddy leaves from Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The stage is set for the swearing in of Anumula Revanth Reddy as the next Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, amid a sea of humanity. Mr. Reddy will take oath at 1.04 p.m. instead of 10.28 a.m. fixed earlier at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. Elaborate arrangements are in place for the grand spectacle to be attended by the who’s who of the Congress party.

In a keenly fought election, Congress trounced Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by winning 64 seats and leaving the ruling party with 39 seats only. The Congress Legislature Party leader himself extended an open invitation to the people, which he termed as ‘People’s Government’s Oath Taking ceremony’.

“Greetings to the people of Telangana. The time has come for the establishment of ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ to fulfil the aspirations of the people through the sacrifice of the martyrs, students’ agitation and the firm determination of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi,” Mr. Reddy said in the invitation. The CLP leader said: “With the blessings of the people to give a transparent administration in a democratic manner, a government that cares for weaker sections, Dalits, Girijans, minorities, farmers, women and youth will be sworn in on Thursday.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be mentioned here that the AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal had officially named Mr. Revanth Reddy as the CLP leader and announced that he would take oath on December 7. After an elaborate exercise and CLP meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, the newly elected MLAs had authorised the high command to take a final call. Mr. Revanth Reddy, who left for New Delhi on Tuesday night met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and K. C. Venugopal. He held wide ranging discussions with the senior leaders. Mr. Reddy was also closeted with AICC in-charge for Telangana Manik Rao Thakare. He was received by DGP Ravi Gupta and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya. Mr. Revanth was accompanied by Mr. Thakare, Md. Ali Shabbir and former minister P. Sudarshan Reddy.

All the top Congress leaders including Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Thursday. There was still no clarity on the composition of the State Cabinet.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the TPCC led by working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud visited Raj Bhavan and met Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and handed over a list of 64 party MLAs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US