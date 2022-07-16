All set for Presidential election polling on July 18

One MLA from A.P. to cast vote in Hyderabad

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Saturday said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the 16th Presidential election to be held on July 18.

Two voting compartments have been readied to cast votes at Committee Hall No. 1 in the Assembly Buildings.

Mr. Vikas Raj, who inspected the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling, said that 119 MLAs from Telangana and one MLA from Kandukur constituency in Andhra Pradesh would cast their votes at Hyderabad.

He said that for marking the vote, the Commission has supplied particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over.

“Electors have to mark the ballot only with this particular pen and not with any other pen. Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting,” he said.

The senior IAS officer further said that all related COVID-19 safeguards and protocols will be enforced in all the steps of the electoral process and, on the day of polling and counting.