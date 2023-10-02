All set for Modi’s meeting at Nizamabad

October 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana BJP has appealed to the people to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting to be held in Nizamabad on Tuesday. In a press statement, party general secretary G. Premender Reddy has said the Prime Minister’s announcement of the National Turmeric Board (NTB) and Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University has created a buzz among the people and pointed out that many more development schemes are likely to be dedicated to the nation during the meeting.

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy will be presiding over the meeting and top leaders including Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, party vice-president D. K. Aruna, general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others will be present. Necessary arrangements have been put in place for the meeting, said a press release.