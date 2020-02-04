All set for mini-jataras in Karimnagar

Stage is all set for the conduct of parallel mini-Medaram jataras in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district from Wednesday to Saturday.

The altars where the tribal deities would be placed at various jatara venues have been colourfully decked up with paintings, illuminations, welcome arches, barricades, drinking water arrangements, shamianas, toilets, shower bathing arrangements and changing rooms etc.

The open places near the jatara sites have been levelled for the temporary shelter of the devotees.

The endowments, panchayat raj, roads and buildings, electricity and police officials are working in coordination to provide all amenities to the pilgrims visiting various jatara sites. The irrigation authorities had released SRSP waters through Kakatiya Canal for bathing needs of the devotees at the jatara site near Rekurthi on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

As Rekurthi was included into the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, the MCK authorities have deployed personnel for the maintenance of sanitation. Traffic police had allocated parking lots for vehicles at Kalojinagar, near the foothills of a hillock.

Similarly, the mini-jatara would be held at Godavarikhani coal belt on the shores of river Godavari. The Singareni, NTPC Ramagundam and Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam have all made arrangements for the devotees visiting the mini-jatara. They had constructed bathing ghats and changing rooms and drinking water arrangements.

The mini-jataras would be also held in Chintakunta on the outskirts of Karimnagar town, Housing Board Colony, Manakondur mandal, Kesavapatnam, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Illanthakunta, Dharmapuri, Bheemadevarapalli, Jagtial, Dharmaram, Raikal, Peddapalli, Odela, Sultanabad, Thangallapalli, Veenavanka, and other mandals of the district.

Already, the small-time traders have arrived in large numbers and erected their stalls to sell jaggery, coconuts, puja material, and children’s play items. Special stalls have also come up to sell fowls and sheep. The police have installed CCTV cameras at the jatara venues for close surveillance of security. Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar visited the Rekurthi Jatara site and inspected the arrangements.