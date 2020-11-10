All set for Dubbak vote counting

Commissioner D. Joyal Davis interacting with a polling official at the counting centre in Siddipet on Monday.

SIDDIPET

10 November 2020 00:09 IST

City Police Act promulgated

All arrangements were put in place for the counting of votes in Dubbak assembly constituency by-election on Tuesday, polling for which was held on November 3.

Three main political parties- Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress and BJP - are testing their luck.

S. Sujatha from the TRS, Ch. Srinivas Reddy from the Congress and M. Raghunandan Rao from the BJP contested elections in the nerve-racking campaign which saw participation by top leaders of both national parties while it was only Finance Minister T. Harish Rao who steered TRS in election, all alone. A total of 23 candidates are in the fray.

District Election Officer and Collector Bharathi Hollikeri, Commissioner of Police D. Joyal Davis visited the counting centre at Indur Engineer College and reviewed the arrangements.

Returning Officer B. Chennaiah said counting will start with postal ballots at 8 a.m. Counting will be held in 23 rounds at 23 tables.

Mr. Davis said that City Police Act was promulgated and any violation will be treated seriously. All political parties were directed not to exhibit party flags or symbols within 1- km. distance of the counting station.