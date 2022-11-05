All set for counting of votes for Munugode byelections

Results of first of 15 rounds expected by 9 a.m. on Sunday

The counting of votes for the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency will be held at the godown of Food Corporation of India in Nalgonda town from 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The EVMs from all the polling stations in seven mandals of the constituency were shifted to the counting centre till late in the night after polling on November 3. Since then, they were under tight security by men of Central Reserve Police Force at the strongroom. The godown was also closely monitored by CCTV cameras.

A three-tier security was provided at the centre for the counting of votes which will begin with postal ballot in the presence of candidates and their agents whose entry into the centre will be strictly on production of passes issued by the Election Commission.. Thereafter, 15 rounds of counting of votes in EVMs were scheduled. Each round will see counting of votes for 21 polling stations. The result of the first round is expected by 9 a.m.

Nalgonda District Collector Vinaykrishna Reddy, Returning Officer Rohit Singh and observers of EC from New Delhi will be present.

Exit polls

The polling on November 3 brought to an end two months of intense campaign by various parties and independent candidates. On the basis of exit polls announced later that day, the parties expressed their own confidence of winning the poll. While the TRS claimed that the exit polls were in their favour, the BJP leaders said they were mere projections which did not always come true. The BJP said the youth who formed its strength turned up for voting in a big way in the afternoon. The old aged did not vote for the TRS, they added.

A press release of Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said the three-tiered security at the centre will have Central forces in the inner core area and State police in the other two layers. The counting observer will cross check the result of two randomly selected polling stations with the result sheet in each round of counting.

Counting of five randomly selected voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips will be taken up after completion of counting of votes in EVMs.

Mr. Vikas Raj said a total of 2.25 lakh votes (93.13 %) were polled in 298 polling stations. Another 680 postal ballots were cast by voters aged 80 plus and persons with disabilities.