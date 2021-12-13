All set for counting for MLC elections

Counting to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, results expected by late afternoon

Counting of votes polled in Friday’s Legislative Council election to the Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

In Karimnagar, Returning Officer of the Karimnagar LAC and Collector R. V. Karnan on Monday visited the counting centre at SRR Government Degree and P G College in the town to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of counting of votes scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Karimnagar LAC saw a voter turnout of 99.70% in Friday’s election with as many as 1320 voters of the total 1324 electors exercising their franchise to elect two Members to Legislative Council. As many as 10 candidates contested the election and their electoral fate is expected to be known by Tuesday late afternoon, when the election result is expected to be announced.

Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar and others accompanied the Collector.

In Nalgonda, Returning Officer and District Collector Prashant J Patil said the counting process will be conducted observing strict COVID-19 preventive measures. Only candidates, counting staff and media persons who are carry certificate for two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed into the counting centre. A separate counter to test participating members, in the absence of a certificate, will also be arranged.

Counting process involves first round of counting, arriving at the quota and elimination rounds. A total four tables are set up to count the 1,233 votes polled, of the total 1,271 votes, recorded at the eight polling stations in the composite district.